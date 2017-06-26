A bittersweet Homecoming for Faith Lutheran Church members as congregation prepares to disband

When Barb Krueger looks around the halls of Faith Lutheran Church, she sees the sites of so many life milestones.

She started attending the church when she was 7 years old, back before it even had a building. The congregation met in a basement room underneath the grocery store at the Village Shops. Krueger remembers attending the groundbreaking ceremony in 1950 to celebrate the start of work on the building at 67th Street and Roe Avenue.

She was married in the sanctuary. A few years later, she watched her children be baptized there. When her daughter was married, it was at the Faith Lutheran alter. The church has, in ways big and small, been at the center of Krueger’s life.

“The people are my favorite part,” she said, looking around the busy fellowship hall. “Some of these people have seen me grow up.”

And so it was understandable that Sunday was bittersweet for Krueger. Facing financial struggles and declining membership, the congregation decided last year to disband, ultimately moving to sell its property to the city of Prairie Village for use as a new public park. As it prepares to cease operations, Faith Lutheran held a “Homecoming” celebration Sunday, calling members past and present to reunite for the chance to reflect on the church’s history and impact on the community.

Looking around the room, Krueger couldn’t help but get emotional.

“It’s nice to celebrate all those wonderful events and see all these people back who used to be members here,” she said. “But it’s also sad to see the church go.”

Rev. John Kreidler, who came to the congregation last February, said the Homecoming service and celebration were designed as a chance for the congregation to remember all the good that has come out of the church in its nearly seven decades. A final service planned for the last Sunday in August will serve as a more official endpoint. But even as the church faces the difficulties of drawing to a close, Kreidler says the congregation has taken heart in the fact that its site will be a part of the community moving forward.

“I’ve worked with numerous congregations on closing over the years and one of the most constant concerns they have is that if it’s not going to be a continuation of a church, at least it can be something that can be valued by the community, something that if they drive by, they’re not going to be embarrassed,” Kreidler said. The church received three offers for the property before it decided to go with the city’s offer.

“The congregation just felt best about the one for the park with the city, in that it would have the most chance to be enduring part of the community,” Kreidler said.

The city’s purchase of the property is scheduled to close this fall. But in the interim, Faith Lutheran members are relishing their final months as a congregation.

“I’ll visit other churches [to find a new church to attend],” Krueger said. “But as long as I have the option of going here, that’s what I’ll keep doing.”