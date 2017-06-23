The Barn Players announce they’re leaving Mission for downtown KC in 2018

The Barn Players main stage performances will be departing northeast Johnson County next year.

The community theatre company, which has been putting on its performances at the facility at 6219 Martway next to Mainstreet Credit Union since 2004, announced today that it will move to the Arts Asylum building at 1000 East 9th Street in Kansas City, Mo., for 2018. The theatre’s lease on the Martway building, which is owned by Mainstreet, expires at the end of 2017, and the company announced last summer that it would be looking for a new home. Mainstreet had provided the theatre group with use of the facility free of rent, though the Barn Players organization was responsible for some maintenance expenditures.

Though the main stage season will be moving to Kansas City, Mo., the Barn Players intend to keep some of their youth programming anchored in northeast Johnson County. The Barn Jr. youth troupe will continue to rehearse at St. Pius X in Mission, with performances staged in the Bishop Miege north campus facility. The company will host a three-week Barn Kids summer program in the main Bishop Miege theatre.

Barn Players Board of Directors President Vida Bikales said the move to the new Arts Asylum space would allow for collaboration between the performers and other artists.

“We are thrilled to be moving to a location where we will surrounded by other theater companies, visual artists, musicians and students involved in the arts,” she said. “This collaboration in a newly renovated theater, will bring a new energy and more creative opportunities to The Barn Players.”

The troupe’s original home was a renovated barn at 83rd Street and Mission that originally served as part of the Woolford Farms horse training operation. The Barn Players were headquartered in Prairie Village from their founding in 1955 through 1971.