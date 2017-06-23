Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How do you hope Jerry Moran will vote on Republican health care bill?

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 23, 2017 12:15 pm · Comments
Sen. Jerry Moran at a town hall meeting in Lenexa this month.

Sen. Jerry Moran at a town hall meeting in Lenexa this month.

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts signaled this week that he has no issues with the version of the health care bill that may come before the Senate for a vote soon, but his colleague Sen. Jerry Moran, who heard a great deal of negative feedback about the Republican approach at a town hall two weeks ago, has said he needs to review the bill before he decides how he will vote. He posted the following video on Twitter Thursday, saying that if the “bill isn’t good for Kansas, it isn’t good for me”:

How do you hope Moran will vote if the bill comes to the Senate floor? Why?

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed a school funding bill into law Thursday. It now heads to the Supreme Court for review.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Will the K-12 funding bill meet the Supreme Court’s requirements?

Photo via Kris Kobach campaign on Facebook.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What are the chances Kris Kobach will be the next governor of Kansas?

Trump_Win

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Do you support Trump’s move to pull out of Paris climate agreement?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.