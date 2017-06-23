Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How do you hope Jerry Moran will vote on Republican health care bill?

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts signaled this week that he has no issues with the version of the health care bill that may come before the Senate for a vote soon, but his colleague Sen. Jerry Moran, who heard a great deal of negative feedback about the Republican approach at a town hall two weeks ago, has said he needs to review the bill before he decides how he will vote. He posted the following video on Twitter Thursday, saying that if the “bill isn’t good for Kansas, it isn’t good for me”:

If this bill isn’t good for Kansas, it isn’t good for me. #healthcarebill pic.twitter.com/gkjI3WK9Gx — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 22, 2017

How do you hope Moran will vote if the bill comes to the Senate floor? Why?

How do you hope Jerry Moran will vote on the Republican health care bill? I hope he will vote for the bill. I hope he will vote against the bill. Results Vote How do you hope Jerry Moran will vote on the Republican health care bill? I hope he will vote for the bill. 23 ( 9.13 % ) I hope he will vote against the bill. 229 ( 90.87 % ) Back

