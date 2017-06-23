Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Downtown Mission sidewalk sale set for Saturday. Northeast Johnson County residents looking for a deal can head to downtown Mission on Saturday, where the downtown merchants will be holding their annual sidewalk sale. Storeowners will have discounted items out for perusal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Johnson Drive between Lamar and Nall.

Star features Erin Smith for international science competition win. Shawnee Mission West rising senior Erin Smith gets a lengthy feature in the Kansas City Star this week for winning the  International BioGENEius Challenge earlier this week in San Diego. [Shawnee Mission West High student wins international biotechnology competition — Kansas City Star]

