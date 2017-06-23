Leawood’s Variety KC Playground, with adaptive equipment for kids with disabilities, now open

Three years after fundraising on the project began, Leawood’s new Variety KC Playground is officially open to the public.

The park, which opened on Tuesday, features play equipment designed to be welcoming to children of all abilities, including:

A soft rubberized ground cover that makes movement easy for kids who use mobility devices like wheelchairs or crutches.

Swing and zip-line seating with restraints and high backs to accommodate users with muscular problems.

Ramp accessibility to all playground features

“Sensory rich” features that provide stimulation for kids drawn to touch and sound experiences

Work on the new playground, which sits next to a shelter near the parking lots adjacent to the park’s many soccer fields, began late last year. The project cost around $450,000, with much of the money provided by donations made through the Leawood Foundation. Variety: The Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City, secured naming rights to the park after committing to raise $125,000 for playground equipment.