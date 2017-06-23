King Ghidoriah, Cthulhu and Bob battle it out on Mission’s ‘Big Monster Day’ in honor of Alex Goodwin

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 23, 2017 11:31 am · Comments
Mission employees debated which monsters would win in a battle as part of Alex Goodwin's "Big Monster Friday."

Mission employees debated which monsters would win in a battle as part of Alex Goodwin’s “Big Monster Friday.”

People, let me explain to you how the chain of command works: When the head honcho says “go,” you go.

So when the Mission Police Department dubbed 10-year-old Alexander Goodwin honorary police chief on Wednesday and he immediately decreed that Friday should be “Big Monster Friday,” members of city staff, the police department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 sprang into action.

Per Goodwin’s wishes, each employee printed out a picture of his or her favorite big monster and gathered in the city hall lobby at 10:30 a.m. There, everyone broke up into monster teams of three or four and squared off, debating which monster team would win should the groups meet on the monster battle field. Here’s Alex explaining the rules:

You saw a pretty wide variety of monsters, from the blubbery, yet invincible Bob from Monsters vs. Aliens, to King Ghidoriah, a Godzilla arch-enemy, to Cthulhu, an “interdimensional God” once featured on South Park.

The finale came down to Team Godzilla vs. Team Ultraman — and resulted in a tie.

To give things the proper sense of festivity, non-honorary Police Chief Ben Hadley arranged for a friend to bring a 30-foot inflatable ape to the Mission City Hall lawn, a feat made possible by the sponsorship of the good people at Casey’s Auto Repair:

Huge_Ape

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Events, Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

The Barn Players Theatre on Martway.

The Barn Players announce they’re leaving Mission for downtown KC in 2018

Alex Goodwin issued his proclamation that Friday, June 23 will be "Big Monster Friday" in Mission.

10-year-old cancer survivor from UK named honorary Mission police chief, immediately orders June 23 be declared ‘Big Monster Friday’

A rendering of Mission Trails looking west from The Bar.

Mission city council approves Mission Trails plan that allows for deviation from height restrictions

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.