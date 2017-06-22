Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA sets school board candidate forums for July 5, 6

Shawnee Mission school district patrons will get their first chance to hear the primary candidates for two board of education seats share their views on the issues early next month.

The Shawnee Mission Area Council will host a forum for the at-large candidates vying for the seat held by incumbent Cindy Neighbor and the Shawnee Mission West seat held by incumbent Craig Denny on July 5 and 6. Both forums will take place at the new Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W 71st St, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Both forums will be moderated by Kyle Palmer of KCUR.

SMAC PTA has set up a Facebook events page for both events:

The Shawnee Mission Post will also be hosting in-person forums for the school board candidates. Our at-large candidate forum will be the morning of Saturday, July 15. Our SM West area candidate forum will be the morning of Saturday, July 22. We should be able to announce final details (time, location, etc…) by the end of this week.