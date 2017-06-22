Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA sets school board candidate forums for July 5, 6

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 22, 2017 11:39 am · Comments

CAA_SMSD

Shawnee Mission school district patrons will get their first chance to hear the primary candidates for two board of education seats share their views on the issues early next month.

The Shawnee Mission Area Council will host a forum for the at-large candidates vying for the seat held by incumbent Cindy Neighbor and the Shawnee Mission West seat held by incumbent Craig Denny on July 5 and 6. Both forums will take place at the new Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W 71st St, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Both forums will be moderated by Kyle Palmer of KCUR.

SMAC PTA has set up a Facebook events page for both events:

The Shawnee Mission Post will also be hosting in-person forums for the school board candidates. Our at-large candidate forum will be the morning of Saturday, July 15. Our SM West area candidate forum will be the morning of Saturday, July 22. We should be able to announce final details (time, location, etc…) by the end of this week.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Prairie_Village_City_Hall-16

Prairie Village rejects residents’ appeal of dangerous animal designation for dog that bit 3 neighbors

Photo via Oleta Adams' website.

Oleta Adams to headline 2017 Prairie Village Jazz Festival

Roeland Park Mayor Joel Marquardt is not running for a second term. There are four candidates vying to take his place.

What questions do you want to hear the candidates for Roeland Park mayor answer?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.