Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

James Willis sentenced to life in prison in Roxy murder case. James Willis, who was found guilty by a jury in April of first-degree murder charges stemming from the killing of Jurl Carter outside The Roxy nightclub in September 2015, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. The “hard 50” sentence handed down by judge Thomas Kelly Ryan means he won’t be eligible for parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections until he has served at least 50 years in prison. James’s brother Dale also received a “hard 50” sentence for his role in the killing.

Wichita board of education members vote against consent agenda items, won’t say why. Shawnee Mission isn’t the only district whose board of education has faced questions about transparency recently. This week, the Wichita Eagle ran a story about two board members who voted against a consent agenda that included a number of significant items — pay for the new superintendent, a $23.5 million bus contract, and efforts to recruit minority teachers — but refused to publicly discuss which item they opposed or why. Typically, when a board member isn’t comfortable with an item on a consent agenda, he or she asks to have it removed for public discussion. [Two Wichita school board members vote ‘no’ on dozens of measures — Wichita Eagle]