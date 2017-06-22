Overland Park police looking for man involved in early morning burglary

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 22, 2017 1:43 pm · Comments
Overland Park Police are looking for the one of three men associated with an early morning burglary.

Overland Park Police are looking for the one of three men associated with an early morning burglary.

Overland Park police this afternoon issued a release about an early morning burglary in the 8700 block of Nieman:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying one of three burglars.  The burglary occurred in the 8700 Nieman in the early morning hours on June 16th, 2017.  The suspect arrived in a small black SUV.  During the burglary, the ATM machine was taken from the scene. The business was able obtain a photo of one of the suspects.  

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8732 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.       

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime, Overland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

A rendering of the Novel Place senior living concept being floated by LANE4.

LANE4 planning senior living facility as part of 95th and Metcalf redevelopment

Suspects_Dodge_Charger

Merriam police ask for help identifying suspect in Old Navy theft

The vehicle of interest captured traveling eastbound on 75th Street at the intersection with Mission Road.

Prairie Village police seeking info on vehicle of interest in two home invasions last month

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.