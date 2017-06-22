Overland Park police looking for man involved in early morning burglary

Overland Park police this afternoon issued a release about an early morning burglary in the 8700 block of Nieman:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying one of three burglars. The burglary occurred in the 8700 Nieman in the early morning hours on June 16th, 2017. The suspect arrived in a small black SUV. During the burglary, the ATM machine was taken from the scene. The business was able obtain a photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8732 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.