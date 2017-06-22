10-year-old cancer survivor from UK named honorary Mission police chief, immediately orders June 23 be declared ‘Big Monster Friday’

Alexander Goodwin has faced plenty of challenges this past year.

After being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma‎, a rare form of childhood bone cancer, last year, he and his family left their home in the United Kingdom and came to Kansas City so he could receive treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center not available to him overseas. He had the affected femur removed. Then there was the chemo and radiation. For much of his time here, he’s been in intense pain.

But through it all, those who’ve had the chance to spend time with him say, he’s maintained an upbeat outlook, happy to chat up his caretakers about his passions: dinosaurs, big birds and police officers, just like his dad. Things are looking much better for Alex now. After months of treatment, doctors can no longer detect the active presence of the disease. He’s expected to be able to return to the UK at the end of this summer.

But before he departs, Alex got an experience he likely won’t ever forget thanks to the Mission police department.

In recognition of the bravery he’s shown in the face of his illness, the Mission Police Department named Goodwin Honorary Police Captain ahead of the city’s council meeting Wednesday. There was a reception with cake and drinks in the lobby of city hall. And then city clerk Martha Sumrall administered the oath of office. After it was official, Police Chief Ben Hadley placed a real Mission police badge around his neck — with ID number 800 to indicate the department’s highest rank.

His first — and only – directive as Honorary Police Chief? Declaring June 23 “Big Monster Friday” in the city of Mission, imploring city staff to use their break time to discuss their favorite monster characters with each other.

“It was an honor to meet this young man, who just turned 10 years old,” said Hadley. “With what he’s gone through, he’s a hero.”

Cpl. Danny Smith helped arrange the special night for Alex and his mother. Smith was one of the local law enforcement officers who escorted the Goodwins from the airport to the hospital in December. On Wednesday, Smith said Alex had been an inspiration.

“One of the things that amazes me about Alex is his positive spirit,” Smith said. “People often say that they look to law enforcement, and they look to paramedics and fire as heroes. But I’m going to tell you all right now, that young man is who we look up to as a hero.”

You can get updates about Alex’s story on his Facebook page, Alexander’s Journey.