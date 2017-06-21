What questions do you want to hear the candidates for Roeland Park mayor answer?

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 21, 2017 11:35 am · Comments
Roeland Park Mayor Joel Marquardt is not running for a second term. There are four candidates vying to take his place.

Roeland Park Mayor Joel Marquardt is not running for a second term. There are four candidates vying to take his place.

Four candidates — Roger Cooper, Scott Gregory, Mike Kelly and Linda Mau — are seeking to replace outgoing Roeland Park Mayor Joel Marquardt, who has decided against seeking a second term. Because there are four candidates in the race, there will be a primary election Aug. 1 with the top two candidates advancing to the November general.

As we do each election cycle, we’ll put putting together a five-item questionnaire for the primary candidates based on reader input.

What issues would you like to hear the candidates for Roeland Park mayor address? Let us know in the comments, on Facebook or Twitter, or via email at [email protected].

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo via Oleta Adams' website.

Oleta Adams to headline 2017 Prairie Village Jazz Festival

Prairie Village will begin live-streaming of its council meetings.

Reversing course, Prairie Village city council approves live-streaming of meetings

Erin Smith in D.C. after being named the 2017 International BioGENEius Challenge winner. Photo via the Biotech Institute on Twitter.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.