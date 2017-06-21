What questions do you want to hear the candidates for Roeland Park mayor answer?

Four candidates — Roger Cooper, Scott Gregory, Mike Kelly and Linda Mau — are seeking to replace outgoing Roeland Park Mayor Joel Marquardt, who has decided against seeking a second term. Because there are four candidates in the race, there will be a primary election Aug. 1 with the top two candidates advancing to the November general.

As we do each election cycle, we’ll put putting together a five-item questionnaire for the primary candidates based on reader input.

What issues would you like to hear the candidates for Roeland Park mayor address? Let us know in the comments, on Facebook or Twitter, or via email at [email protected].