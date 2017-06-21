Prairie Village gathering community input for development of biking, pedestrian plan

Prairie Village last week formally commenced a public input process for the development of a city-wide plan to improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Dozens of residents attended an open house meeting at the community center last week to review preliminary planning materials from the consultants who will be developing a plan for the city council to consider this fall. Consultants and city staff provided residents with an overview map showing the current current pedestrian and biking routes:

As well as ideas from other cities for improving bike and pedestrian access:

Prairie Village will continue to take resident input on the plan through mid-July. Residents interested in hosting a meeting to review the materials presented at last week’s open house and getting feedback from your church group, PTA or homeowners association can contact public works at 913-385-4647 or [email protected]

The city has also provided a comment form that can be filled out and sent to public works.

The consultants will present a first version of the plan to the city council in September and also hold another public input session. They anticipate finalizing the plan by November.