Oleta Adams to headline 2017 Prairie Village Jazz Festival

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 21, 2017
Grammy nominated gospel, soul and jazz artist Oleta Adams is signed on as the headliner of this year’s Prairie Village Jazz Festival.

Adams, a Washington native who moved to Kansas City in the mid-1980s and began making a name for herself performing at local clubs and hotels, released her first album in eight years, entitled Third Set, this February. The album features a collection of American standards and folk hits that she relished the chance to perform early in her career, like Frank Sinatra’s Only the Lonely, Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind and Joni Mitchell’s Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow.

Adams will close out this year’s festival, to be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at Harmon Park, with a 9 p.m. set. The rest of the schedule, just released today, is as follows:

  • 3 p.m.: Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights
  • 4 p.m.: The Project H
  • 5:20 p.m.: The Bram Wijnands Swingtet
  • 6:30 p.m.: Sax & Violins
  • 7:40 p.m.: Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle

Here’s a look at Adams performing her hit “Get Here” in 2014:

