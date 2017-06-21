Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Erin Smith in D.C. after being named the 2017 International BioGENEius Challenge winner. Photo via the Biotech Institute on Twitter.

Shawnee Mission West’s Erin Smith wins 2017 International BioGENEius Challenge. Rising Shawnee Mission West senior Erin Smith is the winner of this year’s International BioGENEius Challenge. Hosted by the Washington D.C.-based Biotech Institute, the competition asks students to present original research in a variety of fields that could improve global healthcare, sustainability or the environment. Smith’s remarkable work on a video-based diagnostic tool that helps assess people for the early onset of Parkinson’s disease beat out innovative research from students across the world.

Overland Park will conduct DUI saturation patrol Friday. Overland Park police will begin a DUI saturation patrol at 10 p.m. Friday that will run through 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers will be keeping an eye out for motorists who may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in an effort to reduce accidents.

