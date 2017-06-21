Looking to capture ‘old time’ community festival feel, Mission merchants plan new Sunflower Festival for late August

The resurgence of downtown Mission over the past several years has created new energy among the business community on Johnson Drive, and one of the results of that energy will manifest itself in a new community event late this summer.

This August, the Mission merchants will host the first-ever Mission Sunflower Festival.

“The idea was to put on something like what you think of when you think of old carnivals or town fairs — games, contests, food, entertainment, all downtown,” said Kevin Fullerton, the principal of Springboard Creative on Johnson Drive and president of the Mission Business Partnership, a group of downtown business owners who came together last year to promote the city’s historic center. “We wanted to put on something that was uniquely Mission.”

The two-day event will kick off Friday, August 25 with a food truck festival at the site of the Mission Farm and Flower market, similar to the event the city hosted the weekend the market opened this spring. On Saturday morning, there will be a parade along Johnson Drive starting at 9 a.m. followed by family activities and entertainment. The festival will also feature a series of contests, including a pie baking contest and a sunflower seed spitting contest.

“We’re going to have a window painting contest, too, with businesses making designs in their storefronts, and lots of games with prizes,” Fullerton said. “We’ll even have bingo.”

The merchants of the Mission Business Partnership are working with the city to help produce and publicize the event. Sandy Russell of Twisted Sisters and Kathy Gilbert of Taylored Hair are leading the organizing efforts.