Shawnee Mission North grad Nathan Darrow’s turn as Hamlet brings Kevin Spacey to KC

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 20, 2017 7:38 am · Comments
Nathan Darrow, a Shawnee Mission North graduate, plays Hamlet in this year's KC Shakes production. Photo via KC Shakes on Twitter.

Attendees of Saturday’s performance of Hamlet at Southmoreland Park in Kansas City might have spied a world-famous face in the audience.

Kevin Spacey was in town to take in the show, in which Shawnee Mission North graduate Nathan Darrow plays the titular role. Spacey and Darrow met shortly after Darrow moved to New York in 2009 when Darrow was cast in a touring production of Richard III, with Spacey starring in the lead. Not long after, Darrow landed a role as Meechum, the bodyguard to Spacey’s Frank Underwood on the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Darrow’s return to Kansas City to headline this year’s Heart of America Shakespeare Festival production of Hamlet drew Spacey to the Plaza area this weekend:

Darrow had starring roles in the KC Shakes productions in 2006 (“Henry V”) and 2007 (“Romeo and Juliet”). In addition to his role on House of Cards, he’s also had recurring roles on Fox’s “Gotham” and Showtime’s “Billions” He played one of Bernie Madoff’s sons in the recent HBO movie “Wizard of Lies.”

Categories : Schools, SM North

