Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Supreme court says Kansas schools can open July 1 as it reviews new K-12 funding law. The Kansas Supreme Court’s announcement yesterday that it would allow schools to open July 1 with the funding scheme signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback earlier this month was welcome news to parents of K-12 students. The court has set a July 18 hearing for oral arguments on the constitutionality of the school funding formula. [Supreme Court sets deadlines, oral argument on K-12 funding case — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Fairway to hold storm damage brush collection starting today. The city of Fairway will be administering a special collection for brush and limbs from this past weekends storms. Public works crews will begin making their rounds at 7 a.m. today and hope to have made the rounds through the entire city by the end of this week. Branches should be placed parallel to the curb and should be no longer than eight feet.

Prairie Village residents have leading roles in Theatre in the Park’s “Crazy for You.” Two Prairie Village residents are playing leading roles in Theatre in the Park’s production of “Crazy for You,” which will show Wednesday through Saturday in its second seek of performances this week. Cara Hampton stars in the role of Polly Baker, and Kathleen Marx plays Mrs. Fodor.

Car windows broken in parking lot of Leawood city pool. Two cars had their windows smashed in the parking lot of the Leawood city pool on Saturday. Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins said that in both instances, the car owners had left purses inside the vehicle and visible through the window. “Whether traveling to the park or just parking in their driveways, [people should] remove valuables that are in plain site by taking them into the house or locking them in the trunk or other storage container inside the vehicle,” Robbins said. To date this year, there have been six thefts from vehicles in Leawood City Park. All are still under investigation.