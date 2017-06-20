LANE4 planning senior living facility as part of 95th and Metcalf redevelopment

A rendering of the Novel Place senior living concept being floated by LANE4.

LANE4 Property Group has floated a plan for yet another independent senior living facility in northeast Johnson County.

Though no documents have been filed with the city of Overland Park, the company recently posted a new project page on its website for Novel Place Independent Senior Living.

“As the demand for independent senior living continues to grow, Novel Place provides an innovative and highly attractive portfolio for independent seniors and investors alike,” reads the page. “Starting with a state of the art building designed by industry experts, Novel Place offer refined common areas and resident homes inspired by top hospitality brands– providing ample, open and inviting areas for gathering, dining, exercise, and recreations along with comfortable, stylish apartments.”

According to LANE4, the project would be located somewhere in the vicinity of 95th and Metcalf, though whether on the Metcalf South Mall property or the former K-Mart property site remains to be determined.

The facility would include 134 apartments, with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Additionally, there would be more than 25,000 square feet of common areas, an outdoor courtyard and an on-site fitness center.

After purchasing the properties at 95th and Metcalf in 2014 with The Kroenke Group, LANE4 initially floated plans in early 2015 for a nearly 600,000 square foot mixed use development it dubbed Central Square. When that plan failed to gain the support of the Overland Park city council, the company shifted toward a more conventional retail plan for the Metcalf South site with Lowe’s signed as an anchor tenant.

