Despite service issues, Roeland Park advances new waste collection contract with WCA; rates to increase if finalized

By Holly Cook

Roeland Park inched closer to finalizing a waste management contract Monday after the city council unanimously voted in favor of adopting a resolution to approve a sub-agreement for solid waste services.

The sub-agreement allows the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) to move forward with negotiations on behalf of Roeland Park with a five-year agreement with WCA. The cities of Fairway and Westwood, who are participating in the joint bid, will also need to approve sub-agreements.

The proposed agreement includes a three-year contract with two additional one-year renewal options. The service would cost homeowners $15.17 per month through the end of 2020, which is 21 percent higher than the current rate.

A city staff report recommended staying with WCA even though doing so would be “unsavory especially in light of the rate increase,” as WCA’s proposal was 10 percent lower than any other bids.

The report also acknowledged recent service from the company “has not met expectations.”

The agreement outlines penalties for WCA if the company fails to provide adequate service. Fines range from $25 to $100 for poor service to individual homes and $500 for failing to provide service to neighborhoods or the entire community.

WCA will also employ a new monitoring system under the contract that uses RFID readers to track WCA-provided trash and recycling carts. Smaller recycling bins and yard waste containers will not have the technology. The tracking system allows WCA to track container movement and log collection data.

Councilmembers have debated the waste contract at length, first clashing on whether the city should use MARC to negotiate a new agreement, and then disagreeing on whether the city should continue working with WCA.

Councilmember Ryan Kellerman repeatedly emphasized he had received poor service from WCA and that he had heard numerous residents complain about the service.

During Monday’s meeting Kellerman pressed for greater clarification on what items were and were not permissible for pickup.

WCA representatives agreed to provide more detailed information to residents on their services and suggested adding a link to the city’s website that would field residents’ trash-related questions directly to WCA.

Kellerman suggested amending the sub-agreement so that it provided greater clarity. City administrator Keith Moody said while it was possible to make guidelines more precise, the broader language put the city in a better legal position.

Councilmember Teresa Kelly said she thought the council should approve the agreement as written.

Kellerman remained skeptical about supporting the agreement.

“I just wish I could have some sort of guarantee,” he said.

Councilmember Michael Poppa then made a motion to call the question, effectively forcing a vote. Councilmember Michael Rhoades seconded the motion and the vote proceeded with the approval passing unanimously.