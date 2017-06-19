Two nights of intense storms split northeast Johnson County trees, lead to massive power outages

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 19, 2017 7:50 am
An oak tree split at the trunk and fell atop a home in southern Fairway Friday night.

Back-to-back nights of intense storms Friday and Saturday left a big mess across northeast Johnson County, with strong winds felling large tree limbs — and even some whole trees — leading to prolonged power outages.

In dozens of neighborhoods, fallen trees smashed into power lines, leaving a dangerous situation in some homeowners’ yards. Photographer Brian Miner tweeted the photo below of a limb that pulled power lines down to the ground at a home in Merriam:

In Prairie Village, a massive tree broke in half at the trunk, blocking Village Drive Saturday night. Crews had the tree broken down and the street cleared by Sunday morning:

Kansas City Power and Light reports that as of this morning more than 3,000 customers in the northeast Johnson County area are still without power following the storms, and that outages are likely to continue through much of the day today. More than 13,000 customers in the metro are still without power.

The utility called in line crews from Oklahoma, Colorado and Indiana to help with the massive work log.

If you’ve got photos of storm damage, send them our way ([email protected]) and we’ll add them to this post.

The branch of a large pin oak just missed the Grebes' car in Roeland Park.

No one was injured, but this falling tree in Merriam did squash a garage.

The high winds felled a tree at the intersection of 79th Street and Roe Avenue in Prairie Village.

Heavy equipment was used to move tree debris stacked at Porter Park.

Don Austin shows how high the floodwater covered Mission Road near his home.

