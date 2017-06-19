Two nights of intense storms split northeast Johnson County trees, lead to massive power outages

Back-to-back nights of intense storms Friday and Saturday left a big mess across northeast Johnson County, with strong winds felling large tree limbs — and even some whole trees — leading to prolonged power outages.

In dozens of neighborhoods, fallen trees smashed into power lines, leaving a dangerous situation in some homeowners’ yards. Photographer Brian Miner tweeted the photo below of a limb that pulled power lines down to the ground at a home in Merriam:

@NWSKansasCity 15″ or more tree split onto power lines from last nights wind in merriam. pic.twitter.com/J6rdT4Yqwi — Brian Miner (@BDMphoto) June 18, 2017

In Prairie Village, a massive tree broke in half at the trunk, blocking Village Drive Saturday night. Crews had the tree broken down and the street cleared by Sunday morning:

Kansas City Power and Light reports that as of this morning more than 3,000 customers in the northeast Johnson County area are still without power following the storms, and that outages are likely to continue through much of the day today. More than 13,000 customers in the metro are still without power.

The utility called in line crews from Oklahoma, Colorado and Indiana to help with the massive work log.

If you’ve got photos of storm damage, send them our way ([email protected]) and we’ll add them to this post.

