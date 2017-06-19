Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Kraske says KC should consider stripping J.C. Nichols’ name from monuments given his racist positions. Kansas City Star editorial board member Steve Kraske argued in a column Sunday that Kansas City should consider renaming the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain on the Country Club Plaza. Kraske points to the long-lasting effects of Nichols’ efforts to restrict racial and religious minorities from buying houses in his developments in cities like Prairie Village and Mission Hills as rationale for renaming the fountain. “The impact is still felt in our dramatically segregated town. Even today, few minorities live in Nichols neighborhoods, and our city remains one of the most segregated in America. Nichols played a big role in that, but he’s still memorialized today via the city’s most glorious fountain and through the J.C. Nichols Parkway, among other tributes,” Kraske writes. “That should change. We should remove his name from the fountain that he helped buy and install because it’s the most visible Nichols commemoration.” [Steve Kraske: Kansas City should confront racist past and rename J.C. Nichols fountain — Kansas City Star]

Incoming KU Chancellor Doug Girod set to depart Mission Hills for Lawrence. Mission Hills’ population is set to see a notable dip. Outgoing University of Kansas Medical Center executive vice chancellor and incoming University of Kansas chancellor Doug Girod will be moving out of the city in the coming months to set up residence at Outlook, the on-campus residence where the KU chancellor is require to live. [New KU chancellor’s salary set at $550,000, with opportunity to earn more by practicing medicine — Lawrence Journal-World]

