Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mission works to improve cyclist confidence on the roads. The city of Mission’s sustainability commission has engaged Bike Walk KC to give its Confident City Cycling class at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center. The free three-part class focused on crash avoidance and basic bike maintenance as well as the rules of the road.

Schneider named Kansas MVP in Kansas vs. Missouri High School All-Star Game. Graduated Shawnee Mission North quarterback Will Schneider was named most valuable player in the annual Missouri-Kansas high school football all star game. Though Kansas lost 17-7, Schneider orchestrated an 80-yard drive to give Kansas its only score of the night. Shawnee Mission East’s Nigel Houston broke away for a 20 yard touchdown run, but had the score negated on a holding call. [Missouri bests Kansas in high school all-star football game — Kansas City Star]

Johnson County reps talk about work of Women’s Caucus in the statehouse. Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park and Cindy Holscher of Olathe were among the guests on this week’s edition of Statehouse Blend, where host Sam Zeff asked about how the Women’s Caucus came together to hatch a compromise plan for a tax bill. [How The New Women’s Caucus Helped Shape A Tax Compromise — KCUR]