NEJC Faces: Jaclyn Joslin, interior designer

By Hannah Coleman

Jaclyn Joslin, a Prairie Village resident who owns The Coveted Home, which relocated from Corinth Square to the Plaza in 2015, enjoys putting together original designs for her clients. For Joslin, working with a client that is open to new and untraditional ideas is one of Joslin’s favorite aspects of her busy job. We asked her about

How did you get started with interior design?

I got into design sort of by being persuaded by a friend. I was always doing things to my house. I was in my early 20’s and I was always painting. I feel like I painted so many rooms so many different colors. Because I think for me, I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew that it wasn’t right, and so one of the only things I could think of to do, especially since I really didn’t have any money to buy nice things, I would paint rooms. My friend started to ask me to pick paint colors for their houses and then I got a couple of books on design, like Fung Shui, and a friend of mine suggested that I could do that for a living. So I went back to school. I had already graduated and gotten my bachelor’s degree, but I moved to California and I went to school, I lived out there for three years, and I worked at a builder’s office for a year doing office work for the designers and that was so boring to me. I was sitting in a cube, and it was very boring, but a good experience. And then I got a job at a furniture store that also offered interior design services as well. By the time I was done getting my degree, I knew that I wanted to open my own store and do design services.

What is the interior design process like?

It depends. Some projects are starting from scratch, and sometimes I’m starting out where I’m actually helping decide the layout of the house, and the finishes for the floors, the cabinets, all of that. And then sometimes people bring me in and that’s already done. Their house is done and they don’t even need help selecting a paint color, but they just need help doing space planning because they don’t know how to arrange their furniture. Most of the time, people just don’t know how to make the house feel like home. They just have a couple of pieces, but they can’t figure out how to finish it and pull it all together. So I guess it depends on what part of the process I’m brought into. So first talking to the client and figuring out what they’re using the space for. Is it for watching movies, is it going to be more formal, or do they have kids, pets. And I try to get a sense of their likes and dislikes and their sense of style. I always [tell my clients] to send me pictures of a room they love. I don’t care if it looks nothing like your house. If you have a house in the suburbs and you send me a picture of a high-rise in New York city, I don’t care, I just want the feel, the style of it.

What is a typical day like for you?

I try to break my days up where either I’m going to be [in the store] all day, or be with clients, or going to show rooms and stuff like that. My routine starts with walking [my dog, Simone] so I walk her for 40-45 minutes every day and in the summer time, we try to go early because she gets so hot, but then I’ll come home and normally I do a workout routine at home for another 30 minutes and then I get ready and come here. So I’ll either come [to the store] or do stuff like go by clients’ houses, check on things, go to installation/delivery days, or I’ll go to show rooms and look for fabric for clients, or tile, or carpet, whatever the project is. And then I normally close here around 6 or 7, and that’s when I typically end my day. Then I’ll go home, eat dinner, relax.