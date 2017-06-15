On Johnson County rolls, ranks of unaffiliated voters jump most sharply in months following presidential election

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 15, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Johnson County voter registration has been higher in the wake of the 2016 elections than in previous presidential cycles.

Johnson County voter registration has been higher in the wake of the 2016 elections than in previous presidential cycles.

Johnson County voter registration totals for the first six months of 2017 show that the ranks of unaffiliated voters here have grown most sharply in the wake of the presidential election.

Under federal law, county election offices are required to update their voter rolls following a presidential election to remove people who have moved out of the jurisdiction. In Johnson County, that purging takes place in the two months following the election, meaning that January’s voter registration totals — which reflect registration totals with voters no longer living in the county removed — serve as a baseline to measure registration patterns after a presidential election.

Between January and June 2017, the number of unaffiliated voters in Johnson County has risen from 111,062 to 113,844, an increase of 2,787 voters. By comparison, Democrats have gained 1,122 voters and now have a total of 95,090. Republicans have gained 846 voters for a total of 177,660.

The county does not keep track of the number of voters who change their registration from one party to another, so it’s difficult to say whether the the spike in unaffiliated voters is driven primarily by previously registered Republicans and Democrats switching their affiliation, or whether it’s primarily new voters entering the system.

Regardless, the fact that new registrations have come in for all three affiliations suggests an increased interest in electoral politics following the 2016 elections that did not present itself after the election in 2012. After the 2012 presidential election, both Republicans and Democrats saw their registered voter ranks drop in the first half of the following year, while unaffiliated voter rolls rose by just over 400 voters:

Change_inAffiliation

Before the purge following the November elections, Johnson County’s total voter registrations hit 407,550, an all time high:JoCo_Registered_Voters

As of this month, the figure had ticked back up to 390,587 after dropping to 385,666 following the purge. You can find full monthly statistics on Johnson County voter registrations on the Election Office’s website here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections

Comments

Comments

Related

Andrea Ramsey took part in a protest of Kevin Yoder's vote for the American Health Care Act in May. Today, she announced she's running for his seat.

Leawood Democrat Andrea Ramsey announces run for Yoder’s seat in Congress

Linda Mau is running for both mayor and city council.

Linda Mau’s filing for both Roeland Park mayor and city council sets up odd potential situation

Ron Appletoft will be the next mayor of Mission.

The filing deadline has passed – here are the candidates for this year’s city and school board elections

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.