On Johnson County rolls, ranks of unaffiliated voters jump most sharply in months following presidential election

Johnson County voter registration totals for the first six months of 2017 show that the ranks of unaffiliated voters here have grown most sharply in the wake of the presidential election.

Under federal law, county election offices are required to update their voter rolls following a presidential election to remove people who have moved out of the jurisdiction. In Johnson County, that purging takes place in the two months following the election, meaning that January’s voter registration totals — which reflect registration totals with voters no longer living in the county removed — serve as a baseline to measure registration patterns after a presidential election.

Between January and June 2017, the number of unaffiliated voters in Johnson County has risen from 111,062 to 113,844, an increase of 2,787 voters. By comparison, Democrats have gained 1,122 voters and now have a total of 95,090. Republicans have gained 846 voters for a total of 177,660.

The county does not keep track of the number of voters who change their registration from one party to another, so it’s difficult to say whether the the spike in unaffiliated voters is driven primarily by previously registered Republicans and Democrats switching their affiliation, or whether it’s primarily new voters entering the system.

Regardless, the fact that new registrations have come in for all three affiliations suggests an increased interest in electoral politics following the 2016 elections that did not present itself after the election in 2012. After the 2012 presidential election, both Republicans and Democrats saw their registered voter ranks drop in the first half of the following year, while unaffiliated voter rolls rose by just over 400 voters:

Before the purge following the November elections, Johnson County’s total voter registrations hit 407,550, an all time high:

As of this month, the figure had ticked back up to 390,587 after dropping to 385,666 following the purge. You can find full monthly statistics on Johnson County voter registrations on the Election Office’s website here.