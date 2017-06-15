Three new car dealership projects, including Audi lot, in the works in Merriam

The strong “pull factor” that Merriam city administrators point to as a key variable in their consideration of a 1/4 percent sales tax to fund a new community and aquatic center looks like it might get even strong in the coming years.

The city in the coming weeks will consider approvals for three new car dealership projects:

Aristocrat Motors at 9400 W 65th St. has submitted a proposal for a 7,500 square foot expansion of its Land Rover and Jaguar facility. The company is also planning to build a new 21,000 square foot building for its Porsche dealership. That building would be constructed on the land that currently serves as a vehicle demonstration ground for its Land Rover dealership.

Developers have submitted plans requesting permission to build a new 33,000 square foot auto dealership in the presently vacant drainage lot directly south of the Infiniti of Kansas City dealership, on the frontage road west of I-35 several hundred feet south of W 67th Street. The developers have not yet indicated which make of cars the new dealership would sell. Developers have submitted a tax increment financing proposal for the project.

Audi plans to open a new 26,000 square foot dealership on the site of the Quality Inn as well as part of a strip office center directly to the north. The project has been in the works for more than a year.

The concentration of car dealerships in Merriam along I-35 provides the city with a tax asset unmatched in northeast Johnson County cities, with non-residents making big-ticket purchases in the city limits that generate millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. City administrators have proposed asking Merriam voters to approve a new 10 year, 1/4 percent sales tax via a mail-in ballot this fall that would generate revenue to pay for new parks and recreation facilities that would largely replace the aging Irene B. French Community Center and pool.