Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Fifth annual Pie Baking Contest to return to VillageFest. Prairie Village will once again be calling on baking enthusiasts to put their best pie forward this Fourth of July. For the fifth year in a row, the city will be hosting a pie baking contest as part of its VillageFest holiday celebration. There is no entry fee, but there are cash prizes for first, second and third prizes in each of three categories: fruit, not fruit and youth bakers. Judges will also bestow a Grand Prize Winner honor on one talented baker. Entries must be delivered to the Harmon Park Pavilion by 8:30 a.m. July 4. You can pre-register your entry and find contest rules here.

Kansas doppelgänger case stemming from Roeland Park robbery gets national coverage. The case of Richard Jones, the Kansas City, Mo., man who served 17 years in state prison for a crime he did not commit in 1999, is getting national attention. Jones was released from prison after law enforcement determined that a man with a similar name and appearance had likely committed the crime. [An innocent man served 17 years. His ‘crime’? He looked almost exactly like the real suspect — The Washington Post]

Prairie Village hosting meeting on bicycle, pedestrian access tonight. Residents interested in sharing their views on how to make Prairie Village more friendly to bikers and pedestrians are invited to attend a community open house at the community center by city hall tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. [Prairie Village Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Meeting — City of Prairie Village]