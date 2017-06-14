What questions do you want to hear the Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidates answer?

In six-and-a-half short weeks, Shawnee Mission voters will have the ability to select which candidates will advance to this fall’s general school board elections for two seats: the at-large position currently occupied by Cindy Neighbor, and the Shawnee Mission West area position currently occupied by Craig Denny.

As we do each election cycle, we’ll be issuing a five-item questionnaire to the candidates ahead of election day August 1. We’ll also be hosting two in-person candidate forums: a forum for the at-large candidates the morning of Saturday, July 15, and a forum for the SM West area candidates the morning of Saturday, July 22.

As we prepare our questionnaire and list of possible forum questions, we want your input. What issues facing the district right now are most pressing? What issues haven’t gotten enough attention from the board or the media in recent months?

Send us you ideas for questions by the end of the week and we’ll consider them for the mix. You can email us at [email protected]; leave a comment below; or send us a message via Facebook or Twitter.