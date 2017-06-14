Prairie Village police seeking info on vehicle of interest in two home invasions last month

The vehicle of interest captured traveling eastbound on 75th Street at the intersection with Mission Road.

Prairie Village police today said they are looking for information about a vehicle that they believe could be associated with the two home invasions that took place in the 5100 block of W 75th Street last month. The department’s notice about the investigation is below:

The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating two home invasion robberies that occurred in the 5100 Blk of W. 75th Street. The robberies occurred on 5/19/2017 and 5/27/2017. The suspect has been described as a black male, 20-30 yrs old, approximately 6’2 with a muscular build and being bald or having short hair.

We have developed a vehicle of interest and would like to locate the vehicle. The vehicle is a 2000-2005 silver Buick LeSabre. The vehicle was displaying a paper tag and had a yellow object hanging from the rear view mirror. The vehicle also has an antenna near the rear of the roof. If you recognize this vehicle please contact the Prairie Village Police.

The first incident took place May 19. The second incident took place May 27. In both cases, the perpetrator forced the occupants of the home into a room while he went through the residence stealing things.

Additional images captured by street post-mounted security cameras are below:

