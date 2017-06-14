Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

McConnell drops out of Kansas 3rd District race weeks after announcing. Shawnee Mission North graduate Joe McConnell’s first venture into politics proved short lived. The Leawood resident announced Tuesday that he was ending his bid for the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by Kevin Yoder hours after Andrea Ramsey entered the race. McConnell told reporters that he had made the decision based on “challenging” events unrelated to his run, and that he would support Ramsey for the nomination. “I know the time, sacrifice and commitment it will take and our district deserves someone who is 100 percent committed to the task at hand. I believe that candidate is Andrea Ramsey and I look forward to supporting her campaign to ensure we defeat Representative Yoder and that Kansas families have a trusted voice in Congress,” he said. [Iraq War veteran ends campaign for Congress after Leawood attorney jumps into race — Kansas City Star]

Centene announces it will enter Kansas Obamacare market weeks after Blue Cross says it’s pulling out. Weeks after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced it would be pulling out of the Affordable Care Act marketplace in Kansas next year, a Missouri-based insurer has said Kansas will be among the states it will expand into for 2018. Centene, which is headquartered in St. Louis, would be one of just two insurers offering plans in Johnson County for the coming year. [Centene to expand Obamacare insurance to three new states in 2018 — Reuters]

Wentz adjusting to life as a pro baseball player. Leawood native Joey Wentz is in his full season in the minor leagues, and says he’s getting used to the pressure that comes along with being a pro. The Shawnee Mission East graduate has been working on extending his starts for the Braves’ single-A club out of Rome, Ga. “For any profession as soon as it becomes a job, it’s still fun to do, you still enjoy it, but you’re paid to get good results and do well,” Wentz told the Star’s Maria Torres. “It’s more intense. But the opportunities are greater than they were in high school.” [One year later, top draft picks Riley Pint and Joey Wentz still tied together in minors — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission West’s Erin Smith featured on Up To Date for work on Parkinson’s detection. Shawnee Mission West rising senior Erin Smith was the guest on Thursday’s edition of Up To Date on KCUR. The Lenexa teen talked to host Steve Kraske about her work developing a video-based algorithm for detecting Parkinson’s disease. [Lenexa Teen’s Tech To Help Detect Parkinson’s — KCUR]