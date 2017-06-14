Health House to open 3rd rowing studio in former Tiffany Town space, T. Loft will have presence inside

The Village Shops space occupied for decades by Tiffany Town will become home to a new fitness and health business this fall.

Health House, a rowing-focused fitness studio with locations at 80th and State Line as well as at Town Center Plaza, plans to open its third location in the 5,000 square foot space this fall. Owner Jon Knopke has indicated that the new Village Shops location will also include a T.Loft presence inside. Health House’s original location on State Line sits right next to a full T.Loft.

Health House offers a variety of rowing-centered classes designed to burn calories without taking a major toll on the body. Though rowing on stationery water rowing machines factors into nearly all the workouts, certain classes also work in weights, medicine balls or yoga movements.

“We can’t wait to open our location in Prairie Village,” Knopke said in a statement announcing the new location. “The shopping center is such an integral part of the community, and we’re committed to keeping the PV community healthy by offering our fitness experience.”

Michelle Pitsenberger of First Washington Realty called the business a “perfect addition to the Prairie Village Shops.”

Renovations on the space will commence soon with an anticipated opening date this fall.

Tiffany Town closed in February after more than 50 years at the Village Shops.