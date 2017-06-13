Village Shops owners asking for community’s input on which public art concept to give green light

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 13, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
The spot at the Village Shops where the piece of public art will be installed.

The spot at the Village Shops where the piece of public art will be installed.

The owners of the Village Shops are asking the community to weigh in on which of three finalist concepts for a public art installation along Mission Lane should get the green light.

First Washington Realty had a display set up at the Prairie Village Art Show earlier this month, but some passersby couldn’t figure out how to share their feedback on the proposals. Now, the company is asking the public to weigh in by voting on which sculpture they’d like to see in the pedestrian seating area between the Hen House and Tavern in the Village.

The artists’ concept statements for the three proposals are below. (Click on the images to enlarge them if you’re having a hard time reading the copy). There’s a poll at the bottom of this post where you can vote for your favored concept.

As part of the Community Improvement Districts passed by the Prairie Village City Council in 2010, the shopping center owner must spend 1 percent of the revenue it collects through the special sales tax on public art. The sculpture “Prairie Evolution” was installed at Corinth Square in 2013 as part of the arrangement.

Kirby-Storyboard

Kimball-Storyboard jacob-Statement

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Arts, Village Shops

Comments

Comments

Related

The Prairie Village Art Show returns to the Village Shops this weekend.

Annual Prairie Village Art Show returns to Village Shops this weekend; public input sought on new art installation

Debbie Richmond behind the counter of the new Hen House pharmacy location at the Village Shops.

Familiar faces from Bruce Smith back behind the pharmacy counter at new Hen House operation

The 4,000 square foot former Bruce Smith Drugs space will become a new restaurant this fall.

Mixx owner releases details of quick-casual restaurant she’s bringing to former Bruce Smith Drugs space this fall

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.