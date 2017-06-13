Village Shops owners asking for community’s input on which public art concept to give green light

The owners of the Village Shops are asking the community to weigh in on which of three finalist concepts for a public art installation along Mission Lane should get the green light.

First Washington Realty had a display set up at the Prairie Village Art Show earlier this month, but some passersby couldn’t figure out how to share their feedback on the proposals. Now, the company is asking the public to weigh in by voting on which sculpture they’d like to see in the pedestrian seating area between the Hen House and Tavern in the Village.

The artists’ concept statements for the three proposals are below. (Click on the images to enlarge them if you’re having a hard time reading the copy). There’s a poll at the bottom of this post where you can vote for your favored concept.

As part of the Community Improvement Districts passed by the Prairie Village City Council in 2010, the shopping center owner must spend 1 percent of the revenue it collects through the special sales tax on public art. The sculpture “Prairie Evolution” was installed at Corinth Square in 2013 as part of the arrangement.

Which artist's sculpture design would you like to see at the Village Shops? Matt Kirby Tyler Kimball Jacob Burmood Results Vote Which artist's sculpture design would you like to see at the Village Shops? Matt Kirby 116 ( 45.85 % ) Tyler Kimball 88 ( 34.78 % ) Jacob Burmood 49 ( 19.37 % ) Back

