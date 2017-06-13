Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Yoder sounds off on “socialized medicine” in Fox News opinion column. Area Congressman Kevin Yoder penned a pointed critique of the idea of moving to a “single payer” health care system for Fox News this week. Yoder, who voted in favor of the American Health Care Act, said moving to a single payer system would increase wait times for surgeries and lead to overcrowded emergency rooms. “The Democrats’ single payer dream would double the taxes of every American to pay Washington bureaucrats to manage government-run hospitals,” Wait times would increase exponentially and access to life-saving care would shrink. It would be a nightmare for the American people.” [Republican Congressman: Socialized medicine is knocking on the door, America — Fox News Opinion]

Star writers debate whether Shawnee Mission’s purchase of semi-automatic assault rifles keeps students safe. Kansas City Star opinion writers Mary Sanchez and Melinda Henneberger take opposing views on whether the Shawnee Mission School District’s purchase of AR-15s for its district-employed police officers makes students safer. Sanchez said its good for trained law enforcement personnel to have access to the weapons in the event of an active shooter situation. Henneberger says they offer a false sense of security. [Pro-con: Should Shawnee Mission School District officers have semi-automatic rifles? — Kansas City Star]

Tom Eblen, KU journalism legend, dies in Prairie Village. Tom Eblem, the long-time general manager and adviser of the University Daily Kansan and a former managing editor of the Kansas City Star, died in Prairie Village Saturday at age 80. [Tom Eblen, mentor to a generation of KU journalists, remembered as ‘old-school teacher’ — Lawrence Journal-World]

Hemp oil supplier updating formula in wake of Mission store raid. The owner of a Missouri company that manufactured a hemp oil deemed by law enforcement to be illegal because it contained trace amounts of a narcotic chemical is adjusting his formula. The move comes in response to a raid by Mission police at Into the Mystic on Johnson Drive a few weeks ago. [Hemp oil supplier changes Kansas formulation after seizure — Associated Press]