Leawood Democrat Andrea Ramsey announces run for Yoder’s seat in Congress

The field of candidates lining up for a shot at Kevin Yoder’s seat in Congress has grown by one.

Andrea Ramsey, a retired attorney who spent years in leadership roles with the Turner House Children’s Clinic, announced today that she was seeking the Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

Ramsey is the second Democrat to announce for the race. Joe McConnell, a Shawnee Mission North graduate who served in the U.S. Army in Iraq before going on to a career in the tech industry, recently moved back to the area from California and announced last month he was seeking the seat. Mission Woods businessman Jay Sidie, who lost to Yoder in last fall’s election, may mount another run for the Democratic nomination as well.

Ramsey said she had been disappointed by Yoder’s lack of in-person town halls with constituents in recent months.

“He is putting President Trump’s agenda ahead of Kansas, voting with him 97 percent of the time,” Ramsey said in a statement. ”Now, Congressman Yoder even refuses to meet with constituents. I’m running to offer a new vision that puts Kansas families first.”

She cited her eight years at the Turner House, a pediatric clinic in Wyandotte County that provides health care services to underserved and uninsured families, as an experience that spurred her to seek more involvement in community affairs. As president of the clinic, Ramsey led the expansion of services to include dental care and behavioral health.

“It was tough, but the work helped kids in Wyandotte County thrive,” she said. “I will fight just as hard for all the families of the 3rd District. I will listen and be a strong voice so we can tackle the tough challenges of creating good jobs, making healthcare more affordable, and ensuring we have the best schools in the world. I won’t be afraid to stand up to President Trump when he acts against the values and interests of Kansas families.”

During her career, Ramsey spent time as senior counsel at Black & Veatch in Overland Park and as the executive vice president of human resources at LabOne. She graduated from Boston University and received her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. Ramsey and her husband Will have two college-aged children, Josh and Mia.

Ramsey posted the following video announcing her candidacy on Twitter this morning:

To my friends and neighbors in Northeast Kansas: I have some big news I'd like to share. Visit: https://t.co/XhXvYoh6gL #ksleg #ks03 pic.twitter.com/rR1Y9cBwyg — Andrea Ramsey (@AndreaRamseyKS) June 13, 2017