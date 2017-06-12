Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thrillest names Prairie Village “coolest suburb” in KC. The website Thrillist has a new piece out examining the “coolest” suburbs in America’s largest metro areas, and it names Prairie Village the coolest suburb in Kansas City. [The coolest suburbs in America’s 35 biggest metro areas — Thrillist]

Shawnee Mission parents react to news that school district purchased AR-15s for officers. Shawnee Mission parents had mixed reactions to the news that the school district spent more than $5,000 on semi-automatic rifles for its police officers. [Shawnee Mission parents question school district’s purchase of semi-automatic rifles — Kansas City Star]

NEJC parents, elected featured in Washington Post story on Brownback veto override. Mission Hills mom Judith Deedy and Fairway Rep. Melissa Rooker were two of the interviewees in a Washington Post story out this weekend examining the fallout from the Kansas legislature’s override of Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that largely repeals the 2012 income tax cuts he signed into law. [Republicans are predicting the beginning of the end of the tea party in Kansas — The Washington Post]