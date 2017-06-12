Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 12, 2017 6:47 am · Comments
Thrillist citied eateries like Tavern in the Village in naming Prairie Village KC's coolest suburb. Photo via Tavern on Facebook.

Thrillest names Prairie Village “coolest suburb” in KC. The website Thrillist has a new piece out examining the “coolest” suburbs in America’s largest metro areas, and it names Prairie Village the coolest suburb in Kansas City. [The coolest suburbs in America’s 35 biggest metro areas — Thrillist]

Shawnee Mission parents react to news that school district purchased AR-15s for officers. Shawnee Mission parents had mixed reactions to the news that the school district spent more than $5,000 on semi-automatic rifles for its police officers. [Shawnee Mission parents question school district’s purchase of semi-automatic rifles — Kansas City Star]

NEJC parents, elected featured in Washington Post story on Brownback veto override. Mission Hills mom Judith Deedy and Fairway Rep. Melissa Rooker were two of the interviewees in a Washington Post story out this weekend examining the fallout from the Kansas legislature’s override of Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that largely repeals the 2012 income tax cuts he signed into law. [Republicans are predicting the beginning of the end of the tea party in Kansas — The Washington Post]

