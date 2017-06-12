No, Mely’s is not going anywhere

Mely Ballard has found herself puzzled of late.

Every few days, it seems, someone — elected officials, neighbors, customers — comes in to her store asking, “Why are you closing?”

The thing is, Mely’s Yogurt & Ice Cream is not going anywhere.

“I don’t know how the rumor got started,” she said. “But we’re staying put.”

Of course, after 32 years in operation dishing out ice cream, frozen yogurt and other treats at Corinth Square, the prospect of retirement isn’t too far into the future, she says. But for the foreseeable future, it’s business as usual.

“We’re here,” she said. “Come by and see us.”