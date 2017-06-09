Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What are the chances Kris Kobach will be the next governor of Kansas?

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who got his start in elected office as a member of the Overland Park City Council, announced on Thursday that he was running for governor in 2018.
With the name recognition that comes along with his national reputation as a crusader against voter fraud — an issue his critics say is so rare that it has no discernible impact on election outcomes — he is considered by many to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
As part of his announcement in Lenexa yesterday, Kobach lambasted the Kansas legislature for passing a bill that rolled back the 2012 tax cuts signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback.
“Kansas doesn’t have a revenue problem,” he said. “Kansas has a spending problem.”
What are the chances that Kobach becomes the next governor of Kansas in your estimation?