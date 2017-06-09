Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What are the chances Kris Kobach will be the next governor of Kansas?

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who got his start in elected office as a member of the Overland Park City Council, announced on Thursday that he was running for governor in 2018.

With the name recognition that comes along with his national reputation as a crusader against voter fraud — an issue his critics say is so rare that it has no discernible impact on election outcomes — he is considered by many to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

As part of his announcement in Lenexa yesterday, Kobach lambasted the Kansas legislature for passing a bill that rolled back the 2012 tax cuts signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback.

“Kansas doesn’t have a revenue problem,” he said. “Kansas has a spending problem.”

What are the chances that Kobach becomes the next governor of Kansas in your estimation?

What are the chances Kris Kobach will be the next governor of Kansas? Better than 50 percent Worse than 50 percent Results Vote What are the chances Kris Kobach will be the next governor of Kansas? Better than 50 percent 71 ( 23.43 % ) Worse than 50 percent 232 ( 76.57 % ) Back

