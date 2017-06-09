Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Party in R Park returns Saturday. Party in R Park, Roeland Park’s annual community block party, returns Saturday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a treasure hunt for kids up to 10 years old, and will include a number of other activities, like a water balloon fight and tree dedication. Live music will be featured from 2 p.m. through the party’s end at 6 p.m. BYOB.

Mission will conduct DUI saturation patrol tonight. Mission police tonight will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol, looking to deter and apprehend people operating their vehicles under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The patrol will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and run through 3 a.m. Saturday.

County takes first steps toward construction of new courthouse. Johnson County this month began getting ducks in a row to make way for the construction of a new courthouse in Olathe. The county recently transferred ownership of a building on Kansas Ave. to the city of Olathe so that Olathe can prepare to move its IT workers there when their present office building is demolished to make way for the courthouse. [First step taken toward Johnson County Courthouse construction — Kansas City Star]