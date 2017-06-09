Decreased crime, high citizen satisfaction among highlights of Roeland Park annual report

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 9, 2017 9:42 am · Comments
Artwork lines the recently restored skate facility at Granada Park in Roeland Park. Citizen surveys show a high level of satisfaction with the quality of life in the city.

Artwork lines the recently restored skate facility at Granada Park in Roeland Park. Citizen surveys show a high level of satisfaction with the quality of life in the city.

By Holly Cook

Roeland Park’s positive economic outlook, decreased crime rate, and ongoing rebranding and development initiatives were among the highlights in the city’s 2016 report introduced during Monday’s workshop.

The report showed the city’s year-end general fund balance at $2.79 million, an increase of more than $500,000 in 2016, and noted that Walmart’s continuing business has helped Roeland Park “build reserves and will continue to help fund essential city services.”

Pending developments at the northeast corners of Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive and Roe Boulevard and 48th Street were a point of emphasis as well.

“The Governing Body is focused on bringing quality, diverse, and financially impactful development to these few remaining greenfield sites,” said City Administrator Keith Moody. “We know what residents want to see from our surveys, we have assessed the market to determine feasibility and are resolved to deliver on these factors.”

The analysis noted that 257 total crimes were reported in 2016, a decrease of 5 percent from 2015.

Theft was the highest reported crime in 2016 with 195 incidents. There were also 13 reports of aggravated assault, 2 reports of rape and 1 report each of robbery and arson. A total of 305 arrests were made and 2,695 citations issued.

No homicides have been reported in the city since 2011 and crime reports have declined by almost 18 percent in the last decade.

Other accomplishments noted:

  • Citizen satisfaction survey showed 88 percent of residents felt positively about the overall quality of life in Roeland Park
  • The City secured a $4.6 million Surface Transportation Program (STP) grant to support the Roe Boulevard 2020 Project
  • Old caves site has been stabilized with a retaining wall in preparation for development
  • Efforts to relocate the Public Works Department are underway
FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Roeland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

A rendering of the proposed concepts for Johnson Drive and Roe looking northeast.

Roeland Park advances preliminary concept for mixed-use development on vacant land at Johnson Drive and Roe

Neighbors said they were concerned about noise and traffic that could accompany the relocation of public works facilities to the community center property.

Proposal to move Roeland Park public works operations to community center property draws protest from neighbors

Linda Mau is running for both mayor and city council.

Linda Mau’s filing for both Roeland Park mayor and city council sets up odd potential situation

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.