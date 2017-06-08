Prairie Village to host public input session on improving bikability, walkability

Improving city infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians has been a lingering “to do” for members of Prairie Village’s governing body in recent years. Next week, the city will be convening a meeting to get residents’ thoughts on what those improvements should look like as it embarks on a formal planning process later this year.

Prairie Village has set an open house and public meeting on bike and pedestrian infrastructure for next Thursday, June 15 at the Community Center on the municipal grounds. The meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

With grant funding through a Mid-America Regional Council program, Prairie Village has engaged TranSystems, a Kansas City-based engineering consulting firm with locations across the country, to develop a full plan for bike and pedestrian paths in the city for the future. As work on that project formally commences, city leaders want to get input from residents on their ideas for improving bikability and walkability.

“This meeting will focus on hearing from Prairie Village residents about opportunities, concerns or experiences in their neighborhood to improve safety and use of active modes of transportation,” reads the city’s notice. “The meeting will also include educational information about the types of bicycle and pedestrian accommodations that will be considered in the study.”

Residents are encouraged to come by the meeting anytime during the 5 to 7 p.m. window. Children are welcome.

Prairie Village will also be providing opportunities for residents and groups who can’t attend the June 15 session to see and respond to the materials that will be presented there:

The City is also providing a “Meeting in a Box” for groups to get their membership involved. From June 16 to June 30 the City will have self-contained and self-guided meeting packages for civic groups to go through with their members. If your church group, school PTA, homeowners association, or other civic minded group in Prairie Village would like to participate, please go the front desk at City Hall and request your free “Meeting in a Box.” Each box contains the same materials from the open house meeting and will typically take less than a half hour to review and make comments.

Contact Prairie Village Public Works at 913-385-4647 or [email protected] for more information.