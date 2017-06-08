Overland Park council removes red tape to expedite rebuilding effort for CityPlace fire victims

By Andy Graham

The City of Overland Park is working to remove red tape from efforts to recover from the March blaze that tore through the CityPlace development at College and Nieman. More than 30 surrounding homes were affected including 13 that were deemed unsafe to enter; four that were safe to enter and recover but not inhabit; and 17 that were damaged but safe to occupy.

Response to the worst fire in Overland Park’s history was heralded for its multi-jurisdictional coordination with minimal injuries and no loss of life. Now, as residents, federal agencies, insurance companies and other parties collaborate on recovery, the city is working to make the process for getting rebuilding approvals as easy as possible.

On Monday night, the Overland Park City Council voted unanimously to waive the bid process and approve a contract with ZIPCO, of Kansas City, Mo., for demolition of the “Imminent Dangerous Structure” located at 11532 Bluejacket Street. Streamlining the process will allow Sandra Bussell, owner of the adjoining property at 11530 Bluejacket, to begin rebuilding her home.

As a duplex, Bussell’s home shares a common wall with 11532 Bluejacket. However, that property’s titled owners have been deceased for approximately five years, no heirs have taken responsibility, and no probate action for the titled owners were ever initiated.

“The situation with 11530/11532 Bluejacket is one of the most unique I’ve had to deal with in my 27-year career,” said Jack Messer, Overland Park planning and development services director. “We have a single duplex structure with two distinct property owners and no apparent responsible owner on one side.”

Each property suffered different levels of damage: 11532 Bluejacket was a total loss above the foundation, while damage on Bussell’s side at 11530 was mostly limited to roof damage. Bussell’s home remained in limbo until a decision could be made about 11532. The major complication factor is that since they are technically a single structure, building activity on one will affect the other.

With Bussell living in temporary housing and her insurance company ready to rebuild, the city reached out to all necessary parties to get the go-ahead to demolish the badly damaged attached property. It also assigned Bussell with a staff case manager to keep her aware of progress.

The solution will call for cutting the foundations, reinforcing the common basement wall, and constructing a common wall and roofline in a way that will make a future connection to another unit possible. The property must remain a multi-unit dwelling, or duplex.

“The situation required us to think in creative ways to allow the rebuilding process to occur,” Messer said.

Coming to an agreement on this immediate solution means that Overland Park will pick up the $32,909.96 demolition cost, paid for from budgeted abatement funds. The city hopes to recoup the funds when 11532 is eventually rebuilt and sold. No timetable was given for that process.

Bypassing the lengthy bid process for demolition services allows ZIPCO to get started on demolition; they are also contracted to make the necessary repairs to Bussell’s home.

The council’s action is expected to help Bussell get back into her home sooner. Staff and council all agree the special contract award is due to the unique conditions associated with the adjoined property, and that using the same contractor eliminates concerns of scheduling, damage and access that might arise during the restoration process.

As for Bussell, she’s pleased with the outcome and feels that she’s been treated fairly through this tragedy. She and her teenage daughter (and two dogs) were both displaced due to the fire.

“I am very satisfied with this this solution and how the city has treated me,” she said. “Once complete, it will even be a big improvement.”

ZIPCO representatives expect to get started on work in the coming weeks.