Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo via Shawnee Indian Mission.

Today is the last day to register for family campout at Shawnee Indian Mission this weekend. Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway this weekend is holding a family campout. The overnight will include a open-fire cookout before stories around the campfire. The event is open to families with kids ages 4 to 12. The cost is $20 for the first child, and $10 for each additional child. Parents must accompany kids. The registration deadline is today. Click here to register.

Prairie Village police hosting “Cookie with a Cop” at Great Harvest this morning. Prairie Village police officers will be on hand at Great Harvest Bread in Corinth Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today for a part of their informal community meeting series. The “Cookie with a Cop” event will give attendees the chance to chat with police officers (and get a free cookie).

NEJC natives elected to leadership positions at Kansas Boys State. The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is under way at Kansas State University, and two area participants have been elected to leadership roles. Denny Rice, a rising senior at Shawnee Mission East, was elected secretary of state. And Nolen Wright, a rising senior at Kansas City Christian, was elected commissioner of insurance. Boys State runs through Friday.

