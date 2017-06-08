House fire displaces family of 5 in Overland Park

A house fire in the 9000 block of Connell Drive in Overland Park this morning has a family of five in need of temporary shelter.

One resident was in the structure at the time of the blaze, and called 911 after smelling smoke and finding an active fire in the garage. She immediately left the structure. Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department took the call just before 7 p.m. and found flames and smoke pouring out of a single family home.

The set about attacking the fire in the garage area. OPFD media manager Jason Rhodes said the flames were knocked down within approximately 10 minutes. Crews spent another quarter of an hour ensuring the blaze was completely extinguished.

The entire structure sustained major smoke damage, though exterior damage was limited to the garage and front exterior. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say the Red Cross is working to get the parents and their three children set up with temporary housing.