After ‘years under ruinous fiscal policy’, NEJC reps say tax bill was ‘responsible and necessary step in the right direction’

On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives voted to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of SB 30, a tax bill that essentially unravels the tax cut “experiment” Brownback signed into law in 2012. Brownback was quick to denounce the override in a brief press appearance Tuesday where he took no questions, saying that repealing the tax cuts would make Kansas a “high-tax, low-growth or no-growth state.”

“I don’t think this is going to be a positive for this state moving down the road,” Brownback said. “This isn’t the right way to go. There was another way.”

But the passage of SB 30 into law came as a relief to northeast Johnson County’s legislators, all of whom voted in favor of the veto override.

Here’s what the area representatives had to say the day after the override bill went through.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton

SB 30 will begin the long process of restoration for the State of Kansas, a state that has suffered for years under ruinous fiscal policy. The bill partially repeals the tax plan put into place in 2012, and, most importantly provides tax relief by restoring mortgage deductions, medical deductions, and the child care tax credit. This child care tax credit is essential relief to working families, who struggle with the costs of child care, and it is this piece of the tax plan of which I am most proud, as I know first-hand the struggles that families with young children endure. We still have a long way to go, but a state once in chaos has now been stabilized, and now we will rebuild.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley

I think the sun is coming through the clouds, and it’s been a long time coming. Special thank you to Patsy. She made the bill, and the Kansas Legislature, better.

Rep. Melissa Rooker

I felt a sense of relief that the Kansas legislature was able to override the governor on SB 30. Raising taxes is never an easy decision but this bill is a badly needed first step towards repairing the damage done to the Kansas economy in the last few years. It will allow us to restore stability to the state budget, and improve funding for our schools. We will debate our budget in the House Thursday and have taken steps to shore up the retirement system and add funds for our court employees, our state mental hospitals, KU and K-State (which bore a disproportionate share of the budget cuts in the past few years) and other critical needs in our state budget. I am confident that we will be able to begin investing in the core services and infrastructure that Kansans value as we move past crisis and begin to recover.

We have some colleagues who believe this bill goes too far, while others complained that it does not go far enough. I am confident that we did all we could at this time. For historical reference, I have provided the budget profile and fiscal note for the 2012 tax plan. The vote this week reverses the worst of that policy and levels the playing field for Kansas taxpayers. Rates are still lower than they were before 2012, standard deductions for medical expenses, mortgage interest, property taxes and the child care tax credit are phased back in, the “March to Zero” triggers are removed from the tax code and the so-called “LLC Exemption” is repealed.

As for the debate over state spending, let me provide some context. Between 2012 and 2017 under conservative leadership, this administration eliminated nearly 3,000 FTE (full time equivalent) positions in state government. Spending for general government purposes (discretionary spending) has been reduced from $1.02 billion in 2012 to $869 million in 2017. Between budget cuts, allotments and rescission bills, our state budget has been cut nine times to cope with the shortfalls. State payments were delayed, fee funds were swept clean to pay general fund bills and the state’s ending balance disappeared.

We have much work to do in the years to come, but this is a responsible and necessary step in the right direction.

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill

I was very proud to be among the 88 legislators in the Kansas House of Representatives that voted to override the Governor’s veto of the tax bill. I think this is the kind of bold move that was needed to put Kansas back in the eyes of the nation in a POSITIVE light. Under the Brownback administration creating a positive image for Kansas has been impossible.

Even though this was not a perfect bill it does give us a good starting point to address the financial problems we face here in Kansas. We need to keep making good and bold choices if we are to convince the rest of the nation that Kansas is heading in a new and positive direction. We need to convince the rest of the nation that Kansas can once again be a great place to do business and to raise a family.

We still have a lot of work to do in order to regain fiscal sanity, to return greatness to our public schools, colleges and universities, to address the needs and challenges of our crumbling infrastructure and to guarantee the health and safety of our citizens.

This will not happen unless we are politically bold, smart and creative. I think we started that process by overriding the Governor’s veto. Now we need to maintain the coalition of legislators that banded together to do the right thing on taxes. We also need the questions, suggestions and support from our constituents in order to restore the positive image of Kansas in the eyes of the nation. We must work together, we must be smart, we must be responsible and we must be bold! Now is the time!