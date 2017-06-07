Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

NEJC legislators all vote to override of Brownback’s tax plan veto; 2012 income tax cut experiment comes to an end. Every member of northeast Johnson County’s legislative delegation voted to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of SB 30, the tax bill passed Monday night that largely unravels Brownback’s signature policy, a series of income tax cuts in 2012 that saw protracted budget problems in their wake. Sen. Barbara Bollier was among the 23 senators — the minimum threshold needed — who voted to override the veto. In the House, Reps. Stephanie Clayton, Jarrod Ousley, Melissa Rooker and Jerry Stogsdill all voted for the override. Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning, whose district includes parts of both the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission School Districts, voted for the override, and said he felt compelled to fix a policy that was working, even if the governor disagreed. “He still believes in this,” Denning said of the philosophy behind the 2012 cuts. “That’s okay. I don’t.” [Kansas legislature overrides Brownback’s veto and rolls back his big 2012 tax cuts — McClatchy]

Prairie Village seeking resident input on 2018 budget. Prairie Village officials have put out a call for resident input on the city’s proposed budget for 2018, asking residents to use the hashtag #pvbudget on Facebook and Twitter to submit questions. City Finance Director Lisa Santa Maria has over the past two months delivered a series of budget overview presentations, which can be found here.

Prairie Village issued more than 150 citations during “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Prairie Village police officers’ stepped up efforts for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign, when they strictly enforce seat belt laws, yielded 155 citations for safety belt violations. Police cited or arrested eight individuals for other violations, including one DUI, during the campaign.

Shawnee Mission East grad named Division III Academic All-American of the Year. Shawnee Mission East graduate Meg Stanley, who just finished her senior year at Illinois Wesleyan University, has been named the Women’s Division III At-Large Academic All-American of the Year. In addition to her academic accomplishments — she had a 3.97 grade point average — Stanley is the first swimmer in IWU history to have won a national title, taking first place in the 500 freestyle at the NCAA Division III Championships in March.