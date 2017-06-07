After months of input from residents, Westwood Planning Commission forwards updated comprehensive plan to council for final approval

By Ayesha Vishnani

Following a packed public hearing Monday, The Westwood Planning Commission advanced an updated version of the city’s comprehensive plan that represented the culmination of months of debate about what Westwood residents want for the future of their city.

The plan has evolved significantly from the initial version consultants presented to the commission months ago, which included the suggestion that the city should prepare to accommodate more non-single-family housing.

Though the medium-density housing recommendations were greatly altered in the version the Planning Commission reviewed Monday, residents still raised concerns about new wording in the document in relation to the livability and walkability of Westwood. Nevertheless, the updated plan earned unanimous support from the commissioners. The plan, which will now go to the city council for final approval, would work as the guiding document for the community for things such as development, infrastructure and land use in the coming years.

Walkability

After the first draft of the plan was released last year, Westwood organized a series of public input sessions to get feedback. Resident Kathy Davis, who has been part of the process since the beginning, said the plan has improved since the first draft. However, she said the plan approved Monday still includes adding sidewalks to streets in the Upper East Westwood neighborhood, which would require cutting down oak trees, a move she thinks would take away from the community’s character.

“If you walk down them in the summer, the trees are so close together they make a canopy,” Davis said. “So it’s just very quaint, and I think lovely. I mean that’s just something I really like, and it’s something that you don’t see in areas say like Olathe, where it’s a newer development, where it was a field before.”

She said the city must be considerate of the street’s needs when using the plan as a framework for change.

“What I’m just saying is for the city to look at what is best for our streets not just what they think is best for the city,” Davis said. “Give us options that will make sense for our streets.”

Many frequent walkers echoed these concerns at the meeting and referenced sidewalks with cracks and holes that need repair.

Following the meeting, the planning commission added a line to emphasize walkability within the plan. However, there were no changes to the proposal of adding sidewalks in the revised document.

Residential housing

Although the document has been modified in relation to housing, residents who are opposed to multi-family residential housing questioned new wording in the document suggesting the city would provide “a more diverse mix of land uses.” The Planning Commission responded that the wording was necessary to keep the city open to future possibilities. However, a community survey for the Westwood Master Plan showed that 64 percent of respondents prefer to see residential single-family land uses in the community.

Davis said the maintenance of single-family housing is important because it allows her to invest in her home without worrying about property value going down.

“We would like to in the next year or two do a lot of changes to our house,” Davis said. “It makes me feel better to know that those houses are going to stay single-family.”

Commission Chair Robert Junk reminded attendees that the document is “strictly an envisioning plan” for Westwood and is not binding.

“If you compare this to the very first draft we got from the consultants to where we are today, there have been substantial changes to this document and it’s the result of listening to you and other members of the public,” Junk said.

Resident Gary Dellinger, who has lived directly across from the City Hall all his life, said he wants the planning commission to focus on taking care of the city rather than opening it up for development.

“Our families made this city,” Dellinger said. “They want to make it into some metropolis, and we’re not. We’re a simple neighborhood city, and that’s what it needs to remain.”

The Westwood City Council is scheduled to take up the plan approved by the Planning Commission Monday at its July 13 meeting.