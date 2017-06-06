School funding bill splits NEJC delegation that usually hangs together on education issues

The Kansas legislature’s votes on a compromise school finance formula bill Monday saw a rare splitting of northeast Johnson County’s lawmakers, with Sen. Barbara Bollier and Rep. Melissa Rooker voting in favor of the bill and Reps. Stephanie Clayton, Jarrod Ousley and Jerry Stogsdill voting against it.

The bill, which would inject an additional $194 million into the K-12 system for the next school year and another $100 million the year after, passed the House 67-55 and the Senate 23-17. It now heads to Gov. Sam Brownback, who could sign it into law, veto it, or choose to do nothing, thus allowing the bill to become law without his signature.

We asked NEJC area lawmakers what factors led to their decision on the bill, which will be reviewed by the state Supreme Court to see if it passes their requirements for constitutionality. Here’s what they had to say:

Rep. Stephanie Clayton

It has been an honor to cast so many votes in favor of education. When an education finance bill was being held hostage, I cast a vote to force debate. I was proud to support an amendment to the base bill that would increase the funding level. (Sadly, that amendment failed). And, I am happy to consistently vote against a back-door voucher mechanism that is designed to chip away at public education dollars and undermine our public school system. As the mother of two young students in the Shawnee Mission District, I know first-hand the dangers that come from undermining our public school system, and I will do whatever it takes to keep that system safe, even if it means going against my own political party to do so. Thank you for allowing me to serve.

Rep. Melissa Rooker

On Monday the need to move the education package out of the legislature’s hands and on to the Supreme Court weighed heavily on my mind. This was the textbook example of a conflicted vote. I am not entirely happy with the contents of the bill or the level of funding, however I do think that given the nature of our process which requires compromise in committee, on the floor during debate, and in the conference committee process this bill reflects a tremendous move towards a constitutional funding plan. Given the nature of true compromise I am not sure anyone is completely satisfied.

At the moment, the block grant will expire on June 30 with or without the Gannon decision. July 1 the state will be without the mechanism or authority to distribute even the existing education dollars to our schools. Summer programs will be in immediate jeopardy, planning for the new school year is nearly impossible.

Our committee worked for five months reviewing the elements of the school finance formula and then got to work drafting a committee bill. The strongest, best elements of that work survived. Provisions that address the legal guidance given by the court to direct resources to the lowest performing students were included and additional overall funding was provided. Several elements of specific importance to our Johnson County school districts survived the process. Other elements that were new either came from the work the Senate did on their version or were crafted as compromises in conference committee. I believe the basis of the formula will survive court scrutiny.

Assuming this bill gets signed by the governor, the next step will be for the two sides to present their arguments to the Supreme Court. The merits of the plan will be carefully weighed by the court and I trust our third branch of government to determine whether or not we have met the constitutional test.

My vote represents my desire to keep the process moving forward and ensure that our schools stay open.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley

I voted “no” on the education funding formula. The formula as written, in my opinion, does not provide enough funds to meet the Kansas Supreme Court’s adequacy test, and further, changes to the formula impacted the equity position as well. Prior to the vote on the bill, information was provided to legislators from the plaintiffs in the funding lawsuit, detailing the inequity problems that were created by allowing school districts to pay for utility expenses through capitol outlay expense.

They provided the following chart and explanation:

“The chart shows the disparity in funding between two districts very near in location and similar in size. In USD 229, 8 mills currently raises 22.7 M( with no state aid) in Capital Outlay revenue for building and equipment expense. In USD 500, the same 8 mills, even with a large percentage of state aid raises $9.2M. The change in this bill to current law Inserted into this bill is the ability for school districts to pay for utilities and property and casualty insurance costs with capital outlay revenue. Prior to this bill, utilities and property casualty have been viewed as operating expenses. This change will allow districts with large capital outlay revenues to shift those monies over thereby freeing operational dollars for other district needs. But in USD 500’s case if they shifted those expenses they would have no monies for building and equipment costs, the real reason for capital outlay levies.”

Finally, the bill greatly expanded the scope of the Tax Credit Scholarship Program (a.k.a. vouchers), allowing individuals to receive a tax credit for contributing to private schools, shifting resources away from the general fund and public education.

The funding formula will highly likely be found unconstitutional, and we will have a special session to address the funding levels. The greatest concern; however, is that the policy portion, including the expansion of the voucher program, will not be struck. The harm caused by the expansion of this program will impact our community schools for years.

This portion of the education funding formula originally came to the house packaged with tax policy. After the body rejected it, it went back to committee to remove the tax portion. Removing that took about an hour. The bill could have been sent back for alterations again.

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill

Today, along with Representatives Ousley, Neighbor, Lusk, Parker and Clayton, I voted NO on SB 19, the Education bill. Unfortunately, the bill passed on a vote of 67-55.

I voted no because I do not believe the bill is constitutional. In my opinion the bill does not provide adequate funding for public education and it will not pass muster with the Kansas Supreme Court. If that happens, we will be right back here in Topeka later this summer in a special session to craft an education bill that will be in compliance with the adequacy demands of the court.

It has been my position since day one that we need to pass an education bill that provides full funding for our public schools and does so during the regular session. That ship seems to have sailed!

My second objection to this bill stems from the section that actually enhances the “voucher” provisions. These enhancements make it easy for anyone, not just companies, to get tax credits for providing “scholarships” to parents who want their children to attend private schools. This is simply a ploy to make public tax dollars available to help finance private schools.

I am adamant that our valuable public tax dollars only go to support our public schools. This is especially critical now when money for our public schools is in short supply. This is no time to be diverting money earmarked for our public schools into the coffers of private schools.

Sadly, I think the passage of this bill today will not pass the requirements of the Kansas Supreme Court and will automatically trigger a special session of the Legislature. If that happens, we will be spending even more time and money crafting an education bill that should have been completed during the regular session. If you think that is wrong, like I do, you may want to contact the conservative Republican leadership in the House and Senate and let them know how you feel.