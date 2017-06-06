Proposal to move Roeland Park public works operations to community center property draws protest from neighbors

By Holly Cook

After hearing opposition from several residents, the Roeland Park city council by a narrow margin decided against continuing discussion of a preliminary plan that would relocate the city’s public works building onto the west end of the community center property. Roeland Park’s public works operations are currently located at the old pool site and must be moved to accommodate redevelopment with a multi-story hotel, restaurant and adventure course.

Councilmembers Becky Fast, Sheri McNeil, Ryan Kellerman and Michael Poppa voted against continuing the discussion while councilors Tim Janssen, Michael Rhoades, Erin Thompson and Mayor Joel Marquardt voted in favor of considering the option. Councilor Teresa Kelly was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Destruction of green space, pollution, traffic, and safety issues were among the concerns noted during Monday’s meeting. Residents also questioned how relocating the public works building to a residential area would impact property values.

“I think it’s a bad idea to bring something like that into a neighborhood that is just coming back to life again with new people and new young families who are putting money into these homes,” said Roeland Park resident Karen Booth.

Resident Ben Silk said he has seen Roeland Park’s green space chipped away during the 65 years he has lived in the community and cautioned that the proposed relocation site was “one of the last remaining green spaces” left. “We’ve become cement city,” he said.

The members of the council who spoke in favor of continuing the discussion shared many of the same concerns outlined by residents, but emphasized that the public works building must be relocated in order for the old pool site to undergo redevelopment.

Rhoades said the city needs to come up with a solution “sooner than later” so construction on the site can begin.

“At some point something is going to have to be done,” he said.

City Administrator Keith Moody said the city has considered 36 different potential sites for relocating public works.

“We feel, based upon our information we have gathered today, that this is an idea that has merit,” Moody said.

Moody said the city likely will not find an “optimal” location for the building because of the limited space in the community.

Residents asked whether the public works building could maintain its current location. Mayor Joel Marquardt responded that not relocating the building would limit the city’s ability to develop the site and build its commercial tax base.

“We have a challenge,” Marquardt said. “We’ve only got so much room.”

Fast pointed out that while the city has received letters of intent from the Sunflower Hotel Group and Zip KC to build on the site, there were no binding contracts in place.

Fast said adding the public works facility to the community center property would ruin “the number one asset we have in our city.”

The slides presented to the city council on the proposal Monday are embedded below. A potential site map of the community center property with a public works facility is at the bottom of the page.

