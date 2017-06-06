Overland Park firefighters put out blaze on site of demolition of old Trailwood Elementary building

Overland Park Fire Department crews this afternoon fought a blaze that sprang up from a pile of rubble on the site of the original Trailwood Elementary building, which is being demolished.

OPFD Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters took the call shortly after 3:20 p.m. With flames visible and smoke billowing from the pile when they arrived, the first responders went about positioning an aerial truck to douse the fire from above. It was largely under control shortly after 4 p.m. The fire was confined to the debris pile, and did not involve either of the school buildings. No one was injured in the event.

Crews had initially been slated to begin demolition of the old school building during the spring semester. But the district postponed the start of demolition until summer after parents raised concerns about possible air contamination and asbestos exposure to students attending classes in the new school building directly adjacent to the old one.

Rhodes said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

