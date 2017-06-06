Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Friends of Johnson County Library’s annual book sale returns this week. The Friends of the Johnson County Library’s annual “Sizzlin’ Summer Book Sale” returns Thursday. The group will be offering more than 60,000 gently used books and other library items for sale with most prices between a quarter and $2. The sale will be held at the Field House Gym at Johnson County Community College from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Motorist runs into Ranchmart building after reports of plowing through yards. A brief chase in Leawood ended Sunday with a motorist hitting a building at Ranchmart north. Police received a report of a vehicle driving through the yards of homes in the neighborhoods surrounding 95th Street and Mission Road, and the motorist led them on a short pursuit once they located him. [Man accused of driving through Leawood lawns, leading police on a chase — Kansas City Star]