New Roasterie Café now open at Woodside Village in Westwood

The newest tenant of Westwood’s Woodside Village mixed-use development is now open for business.

The Roasterie Café on the development’s south side opened to the public on Monday. The 2,462-square foot café fronts 47th Place, and has a covered patio on the parking lot side of the building. The patio area has seating for 24. The interior features several seating areas with room for 77 customers at a time:

The new café features a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks as well as teas, Italian sodas and smoothies.

The Roasterie Café in Westwood will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.