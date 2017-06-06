New Roasterie Café now open at Woodside Village in Westwood

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 6, 2017 10:45 am · Comments

Roasterie_Cafe_Westwood

The newest tenant of Westwood’s Woodside Village mixed-use development is now open for business.

The Roasterie Café on the development’s south side opened to the public on Monday. The 2,462-square foot café fronts 47th Place, and has a covered patio on the parking lot side of the building. The patio area has seating for 24. The interior features several seating areas with room for 77 customers at a time:

Roasterie_Lights

Roasterie_Interior_1

The new café features a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks as well as teas, Italian sodas and smoothies.

The Roasterie Café in Westwood will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Roasterie-Cafe_Westwood-3

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Business, Westwood

Comments

Comments

Related

The Westwood neighborhood around Westwood View Elementary are likely to see a good deal of redevelopment in the coming years.

Westwood set to hold public hearing on updated comprehensive plan document next week

Debbie Richmond behind the counter of the new Hen House pharmacy location at the Village Shops.

Familiar faces from Bruce Smith back behind the pharmacy counter at new Hen House operation

The interior of the new Little Shop Next Door at the Westwood Hills Shops.

The Little Flower Shop expands with The Little Shop Next Door in Westwood Hills

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.